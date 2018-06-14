 »   »   »  It is Mammootty VS Jayasurya At The Box Office For This Eid?

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal undoubtedly stands at the top as far as the pre-release hype is considered. The buzz surrounding the film is huge, and the movie is sure to garner a big opening. With positive reports, the film has got the power to break some big records. The film will hit the theatres on June 16, 2018, and let us wait for its big arrival.

Njan Marykutty

Meanwhile, Njan Marykutty has a whole lot of positive vibes surrounding it. The movie is expected to be a daring attempt and audiences are eager to watch Jayasurya's scintillating performance in the film. Njan Marykutty, which will be hitting the theatres tomorrow (June 15, 2018) is also capable of working wonders at the box office.

Masterpiece VS Aadu 2

Well, the earlier instance when Mammootty and Jayasurya movies clashed at the box office was during the Christmas season of 2017, when Mammootty's Masterpiece and Jayasurya's Aadu 2 released in the same week. Both the films emerged as successes at the box office with Aadu 2 enjoying a longer run in the theatres.

Kaala & Jurassic World

At the same time, a couple of other language movies are here to offer a competition for these two films. Kaala & Jurassic World are already in the theatres and these films too, are expected to do a good business in the theatres. However, the upcoming Malayalam movies are expected to be the top preferences of the audiences.