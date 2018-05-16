 »   »   » Mammootty Vs Mohanlal! Epic Box Office Clash On Cards As Two Big Movies Are In The Pipeline?

Related Articles
- Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal Creates A Huge Impact On Social Media!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The First Video Song From The Film Is Out!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The New Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Here!
- This Picture Of Mammooty & Team Has A Big Speciality Associated With It!
- Uncle Box Office Collections: The Latest Update!
- Are Mammootty & Arvind Swamy Teaming Up Yet Again In Maamaankam?
- The Star-studded AMMA Mazhavil Show: The Best Of Selfies Are Here!
- This Selfie Featuring Mammootty, Asif Ali & Aju Varghese Is Not To Be Missed!
- When Suriya Shared The Stage With Mammootty & Mohanlal And Gave The Megastar A Surprise!
- Mammootty & Team Come Up With An Entertaining Performance At AMMA Mazhavil!
- AMMA Mazhavil: Mammootty, Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Came Together For The First Time!
- Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Moves Forward At A Steady Pace!
A superstar movie has always been a must during the festival seasons. In fact, the films of the Big M's, Mammootty and Mohanlal, are a pre-requisite for all the movie lovers to celebrate any festival season in style.
Well, what if both Mammootty and Mohanlal come together with two of the most awaited movies of theirs? It has happened in the past, many number of times and it seems like the things are all set for yet another epic box office clash between the two of the most loved actors of Mollywood. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Neerali
Mohanlal starrer Neerali, is expected to be one among the big releases of the Eid season. The hype on the film is huge and is Mohanlal's big release after a gap of eight months. Directed by Ajoy Varma, the movie is expected to be in the lines of an action thriller.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be Mammootty's next big release of the year. The hype and expectations surrounding the film is increasing with each passing day and the film is one among the much awaited films of the year. Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Derick Abraham IPS in this movie, which has the tagline 'A Police Story'. The movie is expected to hit the theatres during Eid season even though no official confirmation has been made yet.
The Impact
Well, both the films have already created the necessary impact. The teaser of Neerali, which was released a few days ago, has already crossed 3 Million views on Facebook. On the other hand, the posters and the video song of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have already gone viral. The brand new poster of the film has received a record number of likes on Facebook.
Eid Releases
As of now, Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's Njan Marykutty is another film, which will be hitting the big screens during the upcoming Eid season. The release dates of movies like Theevandi and Ranam are yet to be officially announced. At the same time, Rajinikanth's Kaala, which is expected to make a big release in Kerala as well will be hitting the theatres on June 07, 2018.
If both Neerali and Abrahaminte Santhathikal release on the same season, it would indeed be a tight competition and the box office is sure to have a busy time. Let us wait and see.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.