 »   »   » Mammootty Vs Mohanlal! Epic Box Office Clash On Cards As Two Big Movies Are In The Pipeline?

Neerali

Mohanlal starrer Neerali, is expected to be one among the big releases of the Eid season. The hype on the film is huge and is Mohanlal's big release after a gap of eight months. Directed by Ajoy Varma, the movie is expected to be in the lines of an action thriller.



Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be Mammootty's next big release of the year. The hype and expectations surrounding the film is increasing with each passing day and the film is one among the much awaited films of the year. Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Derick Abraham IPS in this movie, which has the tagline 'A Police Story'. The movie is expected to hit the theatres during Eid season even though no official confirmation has been made yet.



The Impact

Well, both the films have already created the necessary impact. The teaser of Neerali, which was released a few days ago, has already crossed 3 Million views on Facebook. On the other hand, the posters and the video song of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have already gone viral. The brand new poster of the film has received a record number of likes on Facebook.



Eid Releases

As of now, Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's Njan Marykutty is another film, which will be hitting the big screens during the upcoming Eid season. The release dates of movies like Theevandi and Ranam are yet to be officially announced. At the same time, Rajinikanth's Kaala, which is expected to make a big release in Kerala as well will be hitting the theatres on June 07, 2018.

