 »   »   » Mammootty VS Pranav Mohanlal: An Exciting Box Office Clash Is On Its Way!

In the past three decades, the Malayalam film industry and its audiences have seen umpteen number of instances where Mammootty and Mohanlal had an epic face off at the Kerala box office.
Mammootty VS Mohanlal box office clash is even now considered to be the biggest among the lot and their fans make it a point to celebrate such occasions, with their favourite stars, in style.
Now, the stage is perfectly set for another exciting box office clash, featuring one among the titans and his counterpart's son. Yes, we are talking about Mammootty and Pranav Mohanlal and the big box office clash that is on its way. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Street Lights
Mammootty is gearing up to kick-start the year 2017 in style with the film Street Lights. Directed by Shamdatt, Street Lights has been produced under the banner Playhouse Entertainments. This film, which has huge expectations bestowed on it, will hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.
Worldwide Release For Street Lights
Meanwhile, Street Lights, which is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual will get a worldwide release and that is sure to give a fantastic start for this much awaited venture. The Telugu dubbed version of the film is also expected to arrive on the same day. The UAE/GCC premiere of the film will be held on Januray 25, 2018.
Aadhi
The month of January is all set to witness the arrival of this star kid. Yes, we are talking about Pranav Mohanlal who is stepping into the industry with Aadhi. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film rallies with huge expectations and the movie will open in the theatres on January 26, 2018.
A Big Release..
Interestingly, Aadhi is releasing on the same day on which Narasimham had released 18 years ago. Aadhi is expected to get a big release and if reports are to be believed, fans show will also be held in certain centres.