 »   »   » Mammootty VS Pranav Mohanlal: An Exciting Box Office Clash Is On Its Way!

In the past three decades, the Malayalam film industry and its audiences have seen umpteen number of instances where Mammootty and Mohanlal had an epic face off at the Kerala box office.

Mammootty VS Mohanlal box office clash is even now considered to be the biggest among the lot and their fans make it a point to celebrate such occasions, with their favourite stars, in style.

Now, the stage is perfectly set for another exciting box office clash, featuring one among the titans and his counterpart's son. Yes, we are talking about Mammootty and Pranav Mohanlal and the big box office clash that is on its way. Keep scrolling down to know more..