 »   »   » Mammootty Was Approached For The Rajinikanth Starrer Kaala!

The Rumours..

The rumours denied to die down and reports also surfaced regarding Mammootty's cameo role in the movie. Reports surfaced that Mammootty might be seen playing the role of BR Ambedkar in this upcoming Rajinikanth starrer.



What's The Truth?

According to the latest reports, it has been revealed that Mammootty is not a part of the project but was indeed approached for a role in Kaala. Pa. Ranjith, the director of the movie has spoken about the same.



Mammootty Was Approached..

According to the reports, the film-maker has revealed that during the initial stages of the works of Kaala, Mammootty was approached by the team for an important role but the discussions didn't go ahead. He also added that he would really love to work with a Megastar like Mammootty but that didn't happen in Kaala.



Mammootty In Tamil..

Meanwhile, Mammootty has another Tamil movie in the offing, which is high on expectations. He will be seen essaying the lead role in Peranbu, directed by Raam. The film has already fetched a lot of laurels in film festivals and is being awaited by all of his fans.

