Mamtha Mohandas Is A Part Of Prithviraj Starrer 9 & Here Is The Character Poster!

    9, starring Prithviraj in the lead role continues to grab the eyeballs and attention of the netizens. The film, which is being directed by Jenuse Mohamed, is keenly awaited by the audiences and the makers haven't revealed anything about the storyline of the film yet.

    Now, as promised by the makers, the team of 9 has come up with the second character poster of the movie. With this new poster, the team has revealed that popular actress Mamtha Mohandas is a part of this upcoming movie. Take a look at the new character poster of 9..

    Mamtha Mohandas Is A Part Of Prithviraj Starrer 9 & Here Is The Character Poster!

    It has also been revealed that Mamtha Mohandas will be seen essaying a character named Annie in this much awaited movie. It is after a gap that Prithviraj and Mamtha Mohandas are teaming up for a movie. Earlier, they had teamed up for the film Anwar.

    The First Character Poster

    Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen essaying an important role in the movie and the character poster was revealed on May 20, 2018. It was revealed that the actress will be essaying a character named Eva and the poster suggested that there are some mysteries surrounding the character.

    The Motion Poster

    On May 12, 2018, the team had come up with the motion poster of the movie, which was also well-appreciated by the audiences. It had music composed by Chandrasekhar Sekhar Menon and Bihag Majeed.

    The First Look Poster

    The first look poster of the film was also revealed on the day of the movie's announcement on March 23, 2018. The poster, which featured Prithviraj in it, had left the audiences excited and also left them guessing about the storyline and the genre of the movie.

    Near The Foothills Of Himalayas..

    Meanwhile, the shoot of the film is currently progressing and Prithviraj has been sending out a few location pictures. Most recently, he had sent out a still from the foothills of Himalayas.

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 18:26 [IST]
