 »   »   » 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' From Oru Adaar Love Beats Jimikki Kammal's Record!

It has been just over a week since the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love released. To be precise, the song which made Priya Varrier a national crush, had graced the online circuits on February 09, 2018.

Priya Varrier, Oru Adaar Love and the song werewell-accepted by the audiences and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they owned the internet for quite a few days. Such was the huge impact that the song and the sequences in it had created.



Upon its release, this song from Oru Adaar Love did create a good number of records and now, it has overtaken Jimikki Kammal, which also had created an equally big impact during the time of its release.



Manikya Malaraya Poovi Beats Jimikki Kammal.. Manikya Malaraya Poovi has beaten the record of Jimikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam, to become one among the most liked Malayalam video songs on YouTube. At present, the song from Oru Adaar Love has 5.6 Lakh likes on YouTube and on the other hand Jimikki Kammal has 4.6 Lakh likes.

Total Views.. Meanwhile, the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love is racing ahead on YouTube in the terms of view count. The video song has crossed the 35-Million-mark and is only the second Malayalam song after Jimikki Kammal to achieve this feat.

Jimikki Kammal's Record.. On the other hand, Jimikki Kammal song from Velipadinte Pusthakam holds the record for the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube. The song, which got released in August 2018, has fetched above 67 Million views on YouTube, so far.

Can Oru Adaar Love Song Beat This Big Record? Well, Manikya Malaraya Poovi still has to go a long way to overtake this big record of Jimikki Kammal. At the same time, the song also high chances to create this new record considering the pace in which it has breached the 30-Million-mark. Let's wait and see what happens.



