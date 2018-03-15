 »   »   » Manju Warrier & Indrajith Starrer Mohanlal To Be A Vishu Release!

Mohanlal, the upcoming film directed by Sajid Yahiya, features Manju Warrier and Indrajith in the lead roles. In this much awaited movie, Manju Warrier will be seen playing a character named Meenukutty, who is a die-hard fan of actor Mohanlal.

It was recently that the teaser of the film got released and it had opened to a grand reception. The song that featured in the trailer also gained a lot of attention. Now, according to the latest reports, the makers of the movie have decided to release the movie during the upcoming Vishu season. The exact release date of the movie is yet to be announced.



Yesterday, team Mohanlal had come up with the new poster of the movie, which introduces the character Sathan Jose played by Salim Kumar in the movie. Take a look at the Facebook post introducing the character Sathan Jose from the movie..







It has been mentioned that Meenukutty, the character played by Manju Warrier, would relate people around her to similar characters in Mohanlal movies.



Well, it seems like this upcoming movie has got a real interesting plot. Indrajith will be seen playing a character named Sethumadhavan. Mohanlal also features a host of other actors in important roles. Aju Varghese, Hareesh Perumanna, Soubin Shahir, Sethulakshmi etc., are also a part of the cast list.