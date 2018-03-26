 »   »   » Manju Warrier Is Brimful Of Energy In This New Teaser Of Mohanlal!

Manju Warrier will be seen playing the role of a die-hard Mohanlal fan in the upcoming movie Mohanlal, which is scheduled for a release during the upcoming Vishu season.

After the first teaser of Mohanlal, which gave a perfect introduction about the lead characters of the movie, the makers of this upcoming movie has come up with the second teaser, which hit the online circuits at 4 pm today (March 26, 2018).



The new teaser of Mohanlal is 45 seconds long and Manju Warrier is exudes energy in this latest teaser as well. Manju Warrier could be seen lip-syncing one of the popular dialogues of actor Jagathy Sreekumar, from the film Kottayam Kunjachan, where the character is heard speaking about Mohanlal's arrival for a function.



More importantly, the latest teaser of Mohanlal also reprises one of the super hit yesteryear songs from the past. The song Azhagana Neeli Varum.. from the movie No.20 Madras Mail has got a new version and it is none other than Manju Warrier who has sang it.



Here is the teaser of Mohanlal..







Mohanlal, directed by Sajid Yahiya features actor Indrajith in the lead role. The much awaited movie also features Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Kanaran etc,. in important roles. The character posters of the movie have already gained a huge attention.