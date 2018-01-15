 »   »   » Manju Warrier In Odiyan: Get To Know About Actress's Role In The Movie!

The hype surrouding Odiyan is nothing short than phenomenal. This much anticipated film of Mohanlal, features Manju Warrier as the leading lady and the combo of Mohanlal and Manju warrier has never disappointed us.
Nothing much has been revealed about Manju Warrier's role in Odiyan. Reportedly, the much popular actress was a part of the first schedule of shoot of this movie, which was held in Palakkad.
Now, certain reports have come out regarding Manju Warrier's role in this upcoming film, which has its story set in different time periods. According to the reports, much like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier will also be seen in different getups in this big budget venture.
Manju Warrier's Role In Odiyan
"Her character is shown in her late 20s, at 35 and in her 50s. She will have three looks in the movie. Her character is pivotal as both Mohanlal's and Prakash Raj's roles revolve around her", director VA Shrikumar was quoted as saying to Times Of India.
One Of The Most Powerful Women Characters..
While speaking to Times Of India, VA Shrikumar Menon also stated that this is one of the most powerful characters in Malayalam cinema. He also added that this is one of the best roles that the actress has played, in her career so far.
Mohanlal's Character..
Mohanlal will be seen in different get-ups in this much awaited venture. The actor plays a character named Manikyan, who is the last member of the Odiyan community. If reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier will be seen playing a character named Prabha whereas Prakash Raj will essay the role of Ravunni.
Commencement Of The Next Schedule..
According to the reports, close to 50 days of shoot is remaining for Odiyan. The younger days of Manikyan will be picturised in the upcoming schedule. Reportedly, the next schedule of shoot will commence of February 05, 2017 and Mohanlal will join the team in his all new look.