 »   »   » Manju Warrier In Odiyan: Get To Know About Actress's Role In The Movie!

The hype surrouding Odiyan is nothing short than phenomenal. This much anticipated film of Mohanlal, features Manju Warrier as the leading lady and the combo of Mohanlal and Manju warrier has never disappointed us.

Nothing much has been revealed about Manju Warrier's role in Odiyan. Reportedly, the much popular actress was a part of the first schedule of shoot of this movie, which was held in Palakkad.



Now, certain reports have come out regarding Manju Warrier's role in this upcoming film, which has its story set in different time periods. According to the reports, much like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier will also be seen in different getups in this big budget venture.

