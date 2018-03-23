 »   »   » Odiyan: Manju Warrier's Look From The Film Is Out!

Related Articles
- Manju Warrier & Indrajith Starrer Mohanlal To Be A Vishu Release!
- Vanitha Film Awards 2018: Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier & Parvathy Adjudged The Big Winners!
- Mohanlal Movie Teaser: A Grand Celebration In The Offing For Mohanlal Fans!
- NAFA 2018: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!
- Aami Movie Review: A Poetic Experience That Shouldn't Be Missed!
- Best Of 2017 Results: Mammootty & Manju Warrier Are The Big Winners!
- Before Aami: Box Office Analysis Of Kamal's Previous 5 Movies!
- Aami Controversy: Here Is What Vidya Balan Has To Say!
- Manju Warrier In Odiyan: Get To Know About Actress's Role In The Movie!
- Malayalam Movies 2017: The Underrated Performances Of The Year!
- BEST OF 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Malayalam Actress Of 2017!
- Udaharanam Sujatha Box Office: 73 Days Kerala Collections!
- Mohanlal's Latest Click From Odiyan Is Indeed a Stunner!
Manju Warrier had kick-started the year 2018 with Aami, the Kamal movie, which had graced the big screens in the month of February. The year ahead holds some good movies for the actress in her and the prominent among them has to be Odiyan, the big budget venture, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
The much loved actress of Malayalam cinema will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this movie. Mohanlal's look from the film has already been revealed with the stills ruling the roost on social media and the audiences were eagerly looking forward for Manju Warrier's look from the film.
When Nick Ut Visited The Odiyan Sets!
Interestingly, popular photographer Nick Ut, who was in Kerala recently had visited the sets of the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan. He posted some stills from the sets on his Facebook page and the audiences got a glimpse of Manju Warrier's look from the movie.
Photo Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nick Ut
Manju Warrier's Role In Odiyan
In Odiyan, Manju Warrier portrays a character named Prabha, which is as important as the characters played by Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in the movie. We definitely can expect a stellar performance from the talented actress.
Photo Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nick Ut
In Different Looks..
According to the earlier reports that had surfaced, Manju Warrier will be seen portraying the different age groups of the character Prabha and going by these new stills it seems like this look is that of Prabha in the 30s.
Photo Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nick Ut
Shooting In Palakkad
The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Palakkad. Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier and other prominent actors are a part of this schedule. According to the reports that had come in, the final schedule of the movie will be a 50 days long one. Sana Althaf, Narain etc., are also a part of the cast list of Odiyan.
Photo Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Nick Ut