 »   »   » Odiyan: Manju Warrier's Look From The Film Is Out!

When Nick Ut Visited The Odiyan Sets!

Interestingly, popular photographer Nick Ut, who was in Kerala recently had visited the sets of the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan. He posted some stills from the sets on his Facebook page and the audiences got a glimpse of Manju Warrier's look from the movie.



Manju Warrier's Role In Odiyan

In Odiyan, Manju Warrier portrays a character named Prabha, which is as important as the characters played by Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in the movie. We definitely can expect a stellar performance from the talented actress.



In Different Looks..

According to the earlier reports that had surfaced, Manju Warrier will be seen portraying the different age groups of the character Prabha and going by these new stills it seems like this look is that of Prabha in the 30s.



Shooting In Palakkad

The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Palakkad. Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier and other prominent actors are a part of this schedule. According to the reports that had come in, the final schedule of the movie will be a 50 days long one. Sana Althaf, Narain etc., are also a part of the cast list of Odiyan.



