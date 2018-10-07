English
 »   »   »  Master Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan Is All Set To Start His Next Directorial Venture!

Master Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan Is All Set To Start His Next Directorial Venture!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the much renowned film-maker of Indian cinema is all set to begin the works of his next directorial venture. The much acclaimed film-maker's previous directorial venture was Pinneyum, the film which had released in the year 2016. The movie, which featured Dileep and Kavya Madhavan in the lead roles had won critical acclaim.

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, Adoor Gopalakrishnan's next venture has been titled as Sukhanthyam and reportedly, this upcoming venture will be a short film. According to the report, this upcoming short film will get a release in the internet.

    Master Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan Is All Set To Start His Next Directorial Venture!

    Importantly, Sukhanthyam will has a huge line-up of actors in it. Prominent actors like Mukesh, Padmapriya, Alencier Ley Lopez, Indrans etc., will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Mukesh, Padmapriya, Indrans etc., have worked with Adoor Gopalakrishnan before. Mukesh had essayed crucial roles in movies like Kadhapurushan, Naalu Pennungal etc. Meanwhile, it is for the first time that Alencuier Ley is working with the highly acclaimed director.

    The report also suggests that this upcoming venture will be 20-minutes long short film. According to the reports, the shoot of the film is all set to commence on October 11, 2018. Further details regarding the project are being awaited.

    Read more about: adoor gopalakrishnan
    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue