 »   »   »  Master Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan Is All Set To Start His Next Directorial Venture!

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the much renowned film-maker of Indian cinema is all set to begin the works of his next directorial venture. The much acclaimed film-maker's previous directorial venture was Pinneyum, the film which had released in the year 2016. The movie, which featured Dileep and Kavya Madhavan in the lead roles had won critical acclaim.

According to a recent report by Times Of India, Adoor Gopalakrishnan's next venture has been titled as Sukhanthyam and reportedly, this upcoming venture will be a short film. According to the report, this upcoming short film will get a release in the internet.

Importantly, Sukhanthyam will has a huge line-up of actors in it. Prominent actors like Mukesh, Padmapriya, Alencier Ley Lopez, Indrans etc., will be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Mukesh, Padmapriya, Indrans etc., have worked with Adoor Gopalakrishnan before. Mukesh had essayed crucial roles in movies like Kadhapurushan, Naalu Pennungal etc. Meanwhile, it is for the first time that Alencuier Ley is working with the highly acclaimed director.

The report also suggests that this upcoming venture will be 20-minutes long short film. According to the reports, the shoot of the film is all set to commence on October 11, 2018. Further details regarding the project are being awaited.