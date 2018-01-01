 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office: Crosses The 50-Lakh Mark At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mammootty starrer Masterpiece, directed by Ajai Vasudev marked its big arrival to the theatres on December 21, 2017. Undoubtedly, the film was one of the most anticipated movies of the year-end season and Masterpiece graced the theatres amidst great expectations.
Upon the release, Masterpiece garnered the tag of a perfect mass entertainer. The mixed reviews that the film received have seldom affected the Mammootty starrer as the movie is having a solid run in both the single screens and the multiplexes.
Meanwhile, Masterpiece is doing a strong and steady business at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has entered the second week of run at the Kochi multiplexes with a good number of shows. Read Masterpiece box office report to know more..
Opening Day Collections
Masterpiece got the perfect platform for a big start at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer did get above 45 shows on its opening day and the movie went on to fetch approximately 9.81 Lakhs on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes.
Courtesy: Forum Keralam
First Weekend Collections
Masterpiece did get a 5-day long weekend and the movie made the best use of the holiday season. The film, despite facing tight competitions from other releases went on to fetch 29.15 Lakhs from its 5 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Courtesy: Forum Keralam
50-Lakh Mark
Now, Masterpiece has crossed yet another major landmark at the Kochi Multiplexes. The movie has crossed the 50-Lakh mark on its 11th day at the Kochi multiplexes. So far, Masterpiece has collected 50.39 Lakhs.
Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Will Masterpiece Cross The 1-Crore Mark?
Well, it has to be seen whether Masterpiece will go on to join the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes or not. There are chances for the film to cross this major landmark and it will depend on how well the movie performs during the upcoming weekdays.