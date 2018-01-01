 »   »   » Masterpiece Box Office: Crosses The 50-Lakh Mark At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mammootty starrer Masterpiece, directed by Ajai Vasudev marked its big arrival to the theatres on December 21, 2017. Undoubtedly, the film was one of the most anticipated movies of the year-end season and Masterpiece graced the theatres amidst great expectations.

Upon the release, Masterpiece garnered the tag of a perfect mass entertainer. The mixed reviews that the film received have seldom affected the Mammootty starrer as the movie is having a solid run in both the single screens and the multiplexes.



Meanwhile, Masterpiece is doing a strong and steady business at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has entered the second week of run at the Kochi multiplexes with a good number of shows. Read Masterpiece box office report to know more..

