 »   »   » Mayaanadhi Box Office: A Steady Performance By Aashiq Abu Movie

Mayaanadhi, the latest venture of Aashiq Abu did bag the title of being one of the best Malayalam movies of the year 2017. The film, which narrated a soulful tale of love, had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.

Featuring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, Mayaanadhi bagged the best of reviews among the Christmas releases. The audiences didn't let down the film either, despite many other festival entertainers offering a tight competition for the movie.

Mayaanadhi has been doing a steady performance in the city centres. Especially at the Kochi multiplexes, Mayaanadhi is rock-steady. Undoubtedly, it could be said that the film has received a huge acceptance at the Kochi multiplexes.

Mayaanadhi, had hit the theatres along with other movies like Aadu 2, Masterpiece, Vimaanam and Aana Alaralodalaral. The film had a comparatively slower start at the multiplexes. But, it raced ahead in the later days.

With the overflow of positive reviews, audiences started pouring into the theatres. There was an increase in the number of shows, as well. Mayaanadhi, went on to cross the 50-Lakh-mark at the Kochi multiplexes on its 16th day.

Mayaanadhi has entered the fourth week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes and is still continuing its run with 10 shows/day. The Tovino Thomas starrer has fetched 71.67 Lakhs from its 24 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Meanwhile, Mayaanadhi has raced ahead of Masterpiece in the total collections at the Kochi multiplexes. Now, Mayaanadhi is next to Aadu 2 in terms of collections at the Kochi multiplexes among the Christmas releases.

Mayaanadhi has had a decent run in the theatres so far. As mentioned, the film has been doing a steady business in city centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has been least affected by the arrival of the new releases and is all set for a bigger run.

Story first published: Monday, January 15, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
