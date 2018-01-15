 »   »   » Mayaanadhi Box Office: A Steady Performance By Aashiq Abu Movie

Mayaanadhi, the latest venture of Aashiq Abu did bag the title of being one of the best Malayalam movies of the year 2017. The film, which narrated a soulful tale of love, had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.

Featuring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, Mayaanadhi bagged the best of reviews among the Christmas releases. The audiences didn't let down the film either, despite many other festival entertainers offering a tight competition for the movie.



Mayaanadhi has been doing a steady performance in the city centres. Especially at the Kochi multiplexes, Mayaanadhi is rock-steady. Undoubtedly, it could be said that the film has received a huge acceptance at the Kochi multiplexes.

