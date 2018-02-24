 »   »   » Mayaanadhi Will Hit The UAE/GC Screens On This Date!

The year 2017 had ended in style with majority of the Christmas movies, hitting the right chords with the audiences. Aashiq Abu's Mayaanadhi, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lakshmi in the lead roles, was the film that fetched the best of critic reviews among the releases.

Mayaanadhi also had a good run in the theatres and gave a tight competition to other movies as well. Meanwhile, the audiences in the UAE/GCC regions were eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the film, which has been tagged as one of the best movies of the recent times.



Now, the makers of Mayaanadhi have come up with the release date of the movie in UAE/GCC regions. Reportedly, Mayaanadhi will hit the screens in UAE/GCC regions on March 1, 2018. Tovino Thomas announced the same through his official Facebook page.



At the same time, Mayaanadhi has completed two months of run at the theatres in Kerala. The film had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. Mayaanadhi is still continuing its run in centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum and Thrissur. The film also had a decent run in Bangalore.



Mayaanadhi has its script penned by Shyam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair. Music by Shahbaz Aman was also tagged as one of the high points of the movie. Maayanadhi also features actors like Harish Uthaman, Ilavarasu, Soubin Shahir, Leona Lishoy etc., in important roles.

