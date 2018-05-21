 »   »   » Meenakshi’s Dubsmash Video Imitating Dileep Is A Big Hit!

Meenakshi, the star kid, has proved her acting skills with a dubsmash video, which has turned out to be a big hit. In this new Dubsmash , the daughter of Dileep and ex-wife Manju Warrier, could be seen enacting some of the scenes from her father's films from the past.

Interestingly, Meenakshi Dileep has enacted some of the scenes from superhit Dileep movies like King Liar, Kalyana Raman, My Boss etc., and the young celebrity kid has definitely impressed one and all with her acting skills.

At the same time, Meenakshi has also enacted a short scene of Dulquer Salmaan from the blockbuster movie Bangalore Days. Along with Meenakshi, the dubsmash video also features Aisha Nadirsha, the daughter of actor-director Nadirshah.

The 55 seconds dubsmash video is a perfect compilation of some of the memorable comedy scenes of Dileep, which are hard to be imitated but Meenakshi has done complete justice to the same.

Importantly, Meenakshi Dileep, who has completed her schooling, is gearing up to pursue a degree in Medicine and actor Dileep himself had opened up about the same while speaking to the media recently. Reportedly, Meenakshi had written the Neet Exams and while speaking to the media recently, Dileep had stated that his daughter has written the NEET exams 'neatly' and he has high hopes on the same.