 »   »   » Meera Jasmine To Make A Comeback With The Mohanlal Starrer Neerali?

Meera Jasmine, the National award winning film actress was previously seen in the film 10 Kalpanakal, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016. The actress had played the role of a cop in the movie, which featured Anoop Menon in the lead role.

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Meera Jasmine will appear in a Malayalam movie soon. If reports are to be believed, the popular actress will make a comeback to Malayalam films with Mohanlal's next movie, directed by Ajoy Varma.



No official confirmation has been made regarding Meera Jasmine's association with the project. Speculations are also doing the rounds that Meera Jasmine will be seen playing Mohanlal's wife in this upcoming film, which has been titled as Neerali. Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine have earlier worked together in movies like Rasathanthram, Innathe Chinthavishayam, Ladies and Gentleman etc.



Earlier, the makers of Neerali had revealed that popular actress Parvati Nair will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. Speculations were also doing the rounds that popular actress Meena might be a part of this movie.



Meanwhile, the shoot of Neerali is currently progressing in Mumbai. The film is touted to be a thriller with lots of adventure and action elements. Suraj venjaramoodu, Sai Kumar, Dileesh Pothen etc., are also a part of the cast list. Reports are also doing the rounds that a popular Bollywood actor will also be seen essaying an important role in this upcoming Mohanlal starrer.

