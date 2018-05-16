 »   »   » Miya George Is On An Adventure Mode & She Fulfills One Of Her Longtime Wishes!

Miya George is one among the popular actresses of South Indian cinema and the actress has a solid fan base of her own. In fact, she is the most followed Malayalam celebrity on Facebook and her official Facebook page has above 10 Million Likes.

Meanwhile, it seems like Miya George is on an adventure mode and the actress recently took to her Facebook page to share a special moment of her life. The actress tried her hands at Skydiving, which according to her was one of her biggest wishes.

Her Facebook post is read as "'May 15 th is a very special day for my mom nd me. Bcoz we fulfilled one of our long time wish SKYDIVING on that day. No words can express our real feelings nd experience. Every person shud experience this once in their lyftym.coz it's AMAZING...I repeat AMAZING. Thanks to God Almighty nd parents ❤

Big Thanks to Luke for training us nd helping us achieve it."

#jumpFloridaSkydiving#AmazingExperience#lovedit#mumyandme#fun#excitement#.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Miya George

Miya George also has shared a few pictures that were taken during the skydiving. The actress was previously seen in the Malayalam film Parole, in which she had played a crucial role. Next in line is the film Ente Mezhukuthiri Athazhangal, which features Anoop Menon in the lead role.