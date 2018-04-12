 »   »   » Mohanlal Acted In The Blockbuster Movie Pulimurugan Without Receiving Remuneration!

Related Articles
- When Nimisha Sajayan Met Mohanlal & Manju Warrier!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali’s Satellite Rights Already Sold!
- Mohanlal Crosses The 5 Million Followers Mark On Twitter!
- Odiyan: Mohanlal & Manju Warrier Shoot For A Song Sequence!
- When Mohanlal And Iain Hume Met Each Other!
- Mohanlal's Odiyan: An Update On Narain's Role In The Movie!
- Mohanlal's Lucifer: The Final Round Of Discussions Held!
- Manju Warrier Is Brimful Of Energy In This New Teaser Of Mohanlal!
- When Mohanlal Shared An Interesting Picture!
- Mohanlal's Latest Click From Odiyan Is Indeed a Stunner!
- Mohanlal's Neerali To Be Bigger Than Pulimurugan In Terms Of VFX?
- Mohanlal In Odiyan: Here's What Sathyan Anthikkad Has To Say After Visiting The Sets!
- STUNNING! Aadu 2 Breaks The Big Record Of Pulimurugan!
Pulimurugan, the Mohanlal starrer that released in the year 2016 did etch a place for its own in the history of Malayalam cinema. Never before the industry did witness such a phenomena, that explored the feasibilities of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office. The result was positive as it went on to become the top grossing Malayalam movie of all time.
There are some interesting facts associated with the Mohanlal starrer. Interestingly, Mohanlal had acted in the film without any remuneration. It was during the 111 days celebration of the Dileep starrer Ramaleela that producer Tomichan Mulakupadon opened up about the same. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Mohanlal’s Remuneration For Pulimurugan
While speaking at the function that was held in Kochi, Tomichan Mulakupadam, the producer of Pulimurugan stated that he gave Mohanlal the remuneration of the film only after 25 days of release of the movie.
The Budget Of Pulimurugan
Pulimurugan is considered to be the most expensive Malayalam movie till now. Tomichan Mulakupadam also added that the budget of Pulimurugan was three times than the expected amount. He stated that Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor had helped him a lot during those time. Mohanlal even allotted 200 days for the shoot of the movie and helped him financially during the shooting days.
The phenomenal Success
Well, it has to be said that the big effort that the entire team had put in for Pulimurugan did fetch them big results. The movie proudly introduced the 100-Crore club to the Malayalam film industry. Apart from that, Pulimurugan also did do a phenomenal business in the Telugu film industry.
Mulakupadam Films
Well, Mulakupadam Films have had a good time with the banner coming up with two big blockbusters. Pulimurugan crossed the 100-Crore club whereas the banner's most recent film Ramaleela too did cross the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. The banner's next film will also be directed by Arun Gopy and it would feature Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.