 »   »   » Mohanlal Acted In The Blockbuster Movie Pulimurugan Without Receiving Remuneration!

Mohanlal’s Remuneration For Pulimurugan

While speaking at the function that was held in Kochi, Tomichan Mulakupadam, the producer of Pulimurugan stated that he gave Mohanlal the remuneration of the film only after 25 days of release of the movie.

The Budget Of Pulimurugan

Pulimurugan is considered to be the most expensive Malayalam movie till now. Tomichan Mulakupadam also added that the budget of Pulimurugan was three times than the expected amount. He stated that Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor had helped him a lot during those time. Mohanlal even allotted 200 days for the shoot of the movie and helped him financially during the shooting days.

The phenomenal Success

Well, it has to be said that the big effort that the entire team had put in for Pulimurugan did fetch them big results. The movie proudly introduced the 100-Crore club to the Malayalam film industry. Apart from that, Pulimurugan also did do a phenomenal business in the Telugu film industry.

Mulakupadam Films

Well, Mulakupadam Films have had a good time with the banner coming up with two big blockbusters. Pulimurugan crossed the 100-Crore club whereas the banner's most recent film Ramaleela too did cross the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. The banner's next film will also be directed by Arun Gopy and it would feature Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role.