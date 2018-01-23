 »   »   » SEE PICS! Mohanlal Is Breaking The Internet Yet Again With His New Look!

Mohanlal's New Look For Ajoy Varma Movie

A few minutes ago, Mohanlal took to Facebook to share the first look of his upcoming film with young film-maker Ajoy Varma. The actor could be seen in a fresh new look, with a trimmed moustache and beard. The picture has already gone viral on social media.

The Complete Facebook Post Of Mohanlal..

Meanwhile, Mohanlal did send out a not along with the first look of the actor in the movie. The actor has written that the film is filled with a lot of action and adventure. Definitely, yet another blockbuster is on its way.

Another Picture..!

Interestingly, another recent picture of Mohanlal has also been doing the rounds on social media, since yesterday. In this picture, the actor could be seen along with popular a cricketer Owais Shah, and the cricketer took to twitter to share his happiness on meeting the great actor.

Filming In Mumbai..

As mentioned, the filming of Mohanlal's upcoming film with Ajoy Varma is currently progressing in Mumbai. Reportedly, the film has a huge star cast and features Parvati Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu Sai Kumar etc., in important roles.

Next Schedule Of Odiyan..

Meanwhile, one more schedule of shoot is left to be completed for Odiyan. Reportedly, Mohanlal will join the shoot of the film by the month of February after completing the film of Ajoy Varma movie.