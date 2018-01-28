 »   »   » Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma Movie Gets A Title!

At present, Mohanlal is in Mumbai for the shoot of his upcoming film with film-maker Ajoy Varma, which is touted to be a thriller. The film is being produced under the banner of Moonshot Entertainments.

Mohanlal had joined the sets of the movie a week back and the actor took to Facebook to launch the first look poster of the movie. The actor's new look for the film had gained positive responses from all over.

Now, the makers of the film have finalised the title of the movie. Mohanlal, himself took to Facebook to officially announce the title of this much awaited venture. The movie has been titled as Neerali. Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Mohanlal..

Neerali has its script penned by Saju Thomas. Importantly, Stephen Devassy has been roped in as the music director of the movie.

Nothing much has been revealed about Mohanlal's character in the movie. Earlier, while releasing the first look of the character in the film, Mohanlal had written that the film is packed with a lot of action and adventure.

Going by the initial reports, Neerali will be Mohanlal's first major release of the year. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will join the shoot of the next schedule of the much awaited venture Odiyan, after the completion of the shoot of Neerali.