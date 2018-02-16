 »   »   » STUNNER! Mohanlal's Ithikkara Pakki Look From Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Out!

Mohanlal As Ithikkara Pakki

Mohanlal himself took to Facebook to reveal his look for the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actor has sported an all new look, with a slightly droopy yet twirled moustache and a beard.



Instant Hit..

The new look of the actor has gone on to become an instant hit on social media with his fans and followers going gaga over the wink and the stellar look. The Facebook post shared by Mohanlal has fetched over 1 Lakh likes and above 9000 shares within less than 12 hours of time.



Location Still..

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has also send out another still from the location of Kayamkulam Kochunni. In this latest still, you could see Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly and Rosshan Andrrews.



Grand Welcome..

Meanwhile, Mohanlal had joined the sets of the movie in Mangalor, a couple of days back. The actor got a grand welcome on the sets and Nivin Pauly took to Facebook to send out a few stills from the location.



Mohanlal – Rosshan Andrrews Team

Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni is Mohanlal and Rosshan Andrrews's fourth film together. Earlier, they associated for movies like Udayananu Thaarm, Evidam Swargamanu and Cassanova. Going by the reports, Mohanlal's role is quite crucial in Kayamkulam Kochunni and we can expect yet another sensational performance from Mohanlal in a special role. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie to the theatres.

