 »   »   » Mohanlal-Bhadran Movie To Begin In April?

Mohanlal and Bhadran have teamed up together for a good number of films and most of the movies from the combo have found a prominent place in the list of favourites of the Malayalam film audiences.

Hence, the comeback of the Mohanlal-Bhadran team was much awaited by the movie lovers of Kerala and the news regarding their reunion came as a big gift to the fans of this superhit combo.

Earlier, it was officially announced that Mohanlal and Bhadran are all set team up for a movie soon, which will be one among the upcoming big projects of Mohanlal. Now, here is an interesting update on Mohanlal-Bhadran movie. Keep scrolling down to know more..

In April.. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of this upcoming film will commence in a couple of months of time. According to a report by Times Of India, the shoot of the film will begin in the month of April, once Mohanlal completes the shoot of Neerali and Odiyan. More About The Movie.. Earlier in an interview given to Times Of India, film-maker Bhadran had revealed some information about the movie. The film-maker had stated that the film is based on a true story and will be an action-packed entertainer. Rest Of The Cast Initially, there were certain reports doing the rounds regarding the cast of the movie. Reports had suggested that popular actors Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan will also be seen essaying important roles in the movie. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same. After A Gap Of Over 10 Years Interestingly, it is after a gap of 14 years that director Bhadran is getting back to film-making. His previous film was Udayon, which featured Mohanlal in a dual role. The movie came in amidst huge expectations but couldn't fetch success at the box office.

