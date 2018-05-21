 »   »   » Mohanlal Birthday Special: A Quick Look Into The Much Awaited BIG Movies Of Mohanlal!

Neerali

Neerali is in the line-up as the next big release of Mohanlal. The film was shot in a span of 36 days and it seems that the film indeed has a very catchy element. Mohanlal appears as a character named as Sunny in this film. Directed by Ajoy Varma, this upcoming Mohanlal starrer is expected to offer a special treat to the audiences.

Mohanlal-Ranjith Movie

The dream combo is back with a film, which is set against the backdrop of London. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and the announcement of the film came as a big surprise to all the fans of Mohanlal and Ranjith. It is after a short break that Mohanlal-Ranjith combo is coming with a film and as usual, the expectations on the film has sky-rocketed at the word go.

Mohanlal-Suriya Movie

Well, Mohanlal is all set conquer the lands of Tamil Nadu as he is all set to venture into Kollywood, after a break of close to 4 years. This time, he will team up with none other than Kollywood's Nadippin Nayagan Suriya, in a film, which will be directed by KV Anand. The movie is expected to be a big budget venture and a movie which will further increase his fan base in popularity in the Tamil speaking regions.

Odiyan

Nothing much has to be said about Odiyan and the film ranks at the top in the list of the much awaited films of this year. The impact and the hype that the film has created is already huge and this film, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon is expected to offer a special treat to the entire Malayalam film audiences.

Lucifer

Lucifer brings the dream combo together for the first time, although in two different roles. Prithviraj's debut directorial venture featuring Mohanlal in the lead role is touted to be a good entertainer and the movie is expected to go on floors soon. The hype and the public talk that the recently launched title had created, would talk volumes about the expectations on the film.

Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are back together for a film, which is expected to be one of the costliest ever films in Malayalam cinema. This time, the team is all set to come up with a periodic movie as Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar, the historical figure. The shoot of the film is expected to begin by the month of November.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Well, Mohanlal might not be seen playing the lead role in this movie but his presence in the film as Ithikkara Pakki is expected to be one of the biggest pluses of the movie. The stills released by the makers have looked so promising and the audiences can expected a ravishing and powerful special appearance from the much loved star of Mollywood.