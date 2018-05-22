 »   »   » Mohanlal Celebrates Birthday With His Wife Suchitra Mohanlal; Thanks Everyone For The Wishes!

It was Mohanlal's birthday yesterday (May 21, 2018) and the social media was flooded with messages wishing their favourite star on the special day. Not just the audiences, but many of the celebrities too, made it a point to send out their heartfelt wishes to Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is in London, for the shoot of his upcoming film with Ranjith. The actor celebrated the birthday with his wife Suchithra Mohanlal and Mohanlal has sent out a short video of the cake cutting ceremony, featuring himself and Suchitra Mohanlal.

Along with the video, Mohanlal has posted a message, thanking each and everyone for their wishes. The Facebook post read as "Heartfelt thanks to each one of you for the wonderful wishes you all have given me and I'm sure I'm going to have a great year ahead with all the wishes from you all. I pray for long life and happiness to everyone of you and your family".

Mohanlal offered a gift to the audiences on his birthday, in the form of the trailer of the upcoming film Neerali. The trailer was released at 7 am yesterday (May 21, 2018). The film, directed by Ajoy Varma, is gearing up to hit the theatres during the upcoming Eid season.