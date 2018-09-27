English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal Comes Up With A Big Surprise; The Superstar Becomes The Ambassador Of Kerala Blasters!

Mohanlal Comes Up With A Big Surprise; The Superstar Becomes The Ambassador Of Kerala Blasters!

    Mohanlal's fondness for sports is well known. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most athletic actors in Mollywood and his expertise in doing the action sequences is well known. Now, the much loved actor of Malayalam cinema has come up with a big surprise and he has turned the brand ambassador of the Kerala Blasters football team.

    Mohanlal Comes Up With A Big Surprise; The Superstar Becomes The Ambassador Of Kerala Blasters!

    Earlier, the brand ambassador of the Kerala Blasters team was Sachin Tendulkar, who was also one among the owners of the highly followed team. But a couple of weeks ago, Sachin Tendulkar officially announced that he has sold his shares.

    At the same time, reports had come in that another big star will be named as the goodwill ambassador of Kerala Blasters from then onwards and rightly, Mohanlal has taken over the responsibility. The same was announced during an event recently that was held in Kochi, and Mohanlal unveiled the team's new jersey during the event.

    Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture that was taken during the big event. Take a look at the Facebook post here.

    The new season of ISL is all set to commence in the month of October. Kerala Blasters do enjoy a huge fan base and with Mohanlal (the much loved star of Keralites) joining the team, they are sure to reach newer heights in terms of popularity.

