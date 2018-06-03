English
Mohanlal Comes Up With Two Special Gifts For the Audiences!

    Mohanlal did inspire one and all with the latest video that the actor had sent out through his social media pages, in which he could be seen sweating it out in the gym. In fact, the past few hours were have been ecstatic for all the fans of Mohanlal, with the actor coming up with some special gifts through his social media pages.

    After the workout video, Mohanlal came up with other two special gifts, in the form of a motion poster of a much awaited television programme and a brand new poster of his upcoming film.

    Yes, we are talking about highly awaited programme Bigg Boss and the actor's upcoming film, Neerali, which is gearing up for a release. The official motion poster of the Malayalam version Bigg Boss was released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal, at 7 PM yesterday (June 02, 2018). The 20 seconds long motion poster has revealed that the show will commence on June 24, 2018.

    Meanwhile, the brand new poster of Neerali was released this morning and it has rightly captured the attention of all. 

    The brand new poster is indeed an intense one and in fact, it is the best among the whole lot of posters released by the makers. One can rightly expect a fine thriller with an amazing performance from the much loved star of Malayalam cinema.

