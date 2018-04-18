 »   »   » Mohanlal Completes His Portions For Kayamkulam Kochunni & Here Is What Nivin Pauly Had To Say!

Nivin Pauly's Facebook Post

Nivin Pauly took to Facebook to send out a message on the completion of Mohanlal's portions for the film. His post regarding the same was read as "It's a blessing to work with a legend who inspires you in more ways than one! The experience was an unforgettable one. Miss you on set, Laletta! - (sic)





The New Still..

Along with the post, Nivin Pauly had shared the latest trending picture of Mohanlal as Ithikkara Pakki, which has emerged as a huge hit. Mohanlal's athletic pose has left the audiences and other celebrities praising the actor's amazing physical flexibility and the dedication that he puts into each character.



The Film-maker About Ithikkara Pakki..

According to report by Manorama Online, the director of the film Rosshan Andrrews has stated that the picture gives a clue about the amazing physical flexibility of the character Ithikkara Pakki. He could climb up all kinds of trees and such is his body language and physical flexibility. He also added that Pakki is like a butterfly who can move between the trees at a fast pace.



Mohanlal & Nivin Pauly Together

Kayamkulam Kochunni is a period drama and the combination sequences of Kayamkulam Kochunni and Ithikkara Pakki, two of the prominent historical characters are worth looking forward for. Mohanlal and Nivin pauly are sharing the screen space for the first time and from the stills of the film released so far, we definitely can expect some stellar acting moments.

