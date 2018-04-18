 »   »   » Mohanlal Completes His Portions For Kayamkulam Kochunni & Here Is What Nivin Pauly Had To Say!

Related Articles
- Mohanlal To Turn A Host For Bigg Boss In Malayalam?
- Mohanlal Strikes An Athletic Pose & We're Lost For Words!
- Vishu 2018: Here's How Mollywood Stars Celebrated & Wished Their Audiences On The Occasion!
- Vishu Special Treats! Abrahaminte Santhathikal's First Look Poster, Neerali's Promo & Other Gifts!
- Mohanlal Review: A Tale Dedicated To All The Die-hard Fans Of Mohanlal!
- Mammootty’s Uncle & Mohanlal’s Odiyan: The New Poster & Still From The Movies Are Out!
- Mohanlal Movie: Nivin Pauly Launches The Fan Anthem From The Movie!
- Mohanlal Acted In The Blockbuster Movie Pulimurugan Without Receiving Remuneration!
- When Nimisha Sajayan Met Mohanlal & Manju Warrier!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali’s Satellite Rights Already Sold!
- Mohanlal Crosses The 5 Million Followers Mark On Twitter!
- Odiyan: Mohanlal & Manju Warrier Shoot For A Song Sequence!
- Kayamkulam Kochunni Update: Nora Fatehi To Feature In A Dance Number!
It was earlier reported that Mohanlal, who will be seen essaying the role of Ithikkara Pakki in the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni, has comppleted his portions for the film. Rosshan Andrrews, the director of the film himself took to Facebook to make an official announcement regarding the same.
Nivin Pauly, the much loved young actor of Malayalam cinema got the big chance to work with Mohanlal, the much loved superstar of Malayalam cinema and the actor has tagged the experience as an unforgettable one.
Nivin Pauly's Facebook Post
Nivin Pauly took to Facebook to send out a message on the completion of Mohanlal's portions for the film. His post regarding the same was read as "It's a blessing to work with a legend who inspires you in more ways than one! The experience was an unforgettable one. Miss you on set, Laletta! - (sic)
The New Still..
Along with the post, Nivin Pauly had shared the latest trending picture of Mohanlal as Ithikkara Pakki, which has emerged as a huge hit. Mohanlal's athletic pose has left the audiences and other celebrities praising the actor's amazing physical flexibility and the dedication that he puts into each character.
The Film-maker About Ithikkara Pakki..
According to report by Manorama Online, the director of the film Rosshan Andrrews has stated that the picture gives a clue about the amazing physical flexibility of the character Ithikkara Pakki. He could climb up all kinds of trees and such is his body language and physical flexibility. He also added that Pakki is like a butterfly who can move between the trees at a fast pace.
Mohanlal & Nivin Pauly Together
Kayamkulam Kochunni is a period drama and the combination sequences of Kayamkulam Kochunni and Ithikkara Pakki, two of the prominent historical characters are worth looking forward for. Mohanlal and Nivin pauly are sharing the screen space for the first time and from the stills of the film released so far, we definitely can expect some stellar acting moments.
Well, the shoot of Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to be completed soon. Apart from Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal, the film also features Sunny Wayne, Priya Anand, Babu Antony and a host of other popular actors in important roles.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.