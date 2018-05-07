 »   »   » Mohanlal Continues With The Dance Performance Despite Falling Down During AMMA Mazhavil Show!

Related Articles
Mohanlal is a real performer. Be it on screen or on the stage, the much loved star of Malayalam cinema makes it a point to entertain the audiences to the full extent. When it comes to dancing, Mohanlal has over the years proved umpteen number of times that his energy and charm are unmatchable.
It is indeed great joy to see Mohanlal coming up with dance performances on stage. The AMMA Mazhavil show, which was held yesterday had some scintillating performances from Mohanlal. During AMMA Mazhavil show, there occurred an instant, which proved Mohanlal's commitment and never say no attitude, which has won him a lot of applauses yet again. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
The Rehearsal
Earlier, some of the stills and videos from the rehearsal camp of the show had suggested that the big event will feature some stunning dance performances by Mohanlal and the audiences were indeed waiting to see the event on the big stage.
The Dance..
Much to the happiness of the audiences, Mohanlal stepped in with some amazing moves more than once and he his team grooved to the tunes of various superhit songs from various languages. In one of the song sequences, he performed with Namitha Pramod, Honey Rose and Shamna Kasim.
During The Performance..
It was during this performance that it happened. Mohanlal and team were performing for the song ‘Guleba' from the Tamil movie Gulaebaghavali. While doing one of the steps, Mohanlal had fallen down accidentally after slipping. Despite this, Mohanlal got up immediately and continued the performance with aplomb and thus leaving the audiences excited further.
Other Events
Mohanlal had sparkled throughout the entire show with some of his amazing performances. The actor once again got back into the shoes of Aadu Thoma as he recreated the popular number Ezhumala Poonchola.. on stage.
