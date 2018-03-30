 »   »   » Mohanlal Crosses The 5 Million Followers Mark On Twitter!

He is called as the most popular Malayalam actor not for no reasons. Mohanlal, the much-loved actor of Mollywood is one among those very few Malayalam actors, who is an active member on Twitter, the micro-blogging site.

Mohanlal is the most followed Malayalam actor on Twitter and now, the actor has crossed a major milestone as his official Twitter account has above 5 Million followers. In fact, Mohanlal has even gone past the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to join the list of the South Indian celebrities in the 5 Million followers club. He is now one among the top 5 most followed male celebrities from South Indian film industry.

At present, Mohanlal is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. On the sets of Odiyan, Mohanlal and team celebrated the actor's big achievement by cutting a cake. The actor took to Twitter to send out a photo of the celebration. Take a look at the same here..

Celebrating 5 Million friends In twitter from #Odiyan location pic.twitter.com/QL1Zs6hX0m — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 30, 2018

Well, it is Dulquer Salmaan, who is at the second spot in the list of the most followed Malayalam celebrities on twitter. The young actor has about 1.5 Million followers on Twitter. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is active on Facebook page as well and his official Facebook page has above 4.7 Million Likes.