 »   »   »  Mohanlal Did Make His Presence Felt At The Asianet Film Awards 2018!

The Inauguration Of Bigg Boss

Kamal Haasan had also attended the big function, which was held at the Adlux Convention Centre. Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Jayaram and Asianet MD Madhavan graced the stage together. The official inauguration of the upcoming show Bigg Boss in Malayalam, was made on the special occasion.

Mohanlal's Presence

Meanwhile, Mohanlal too, made his presence felt in the occasions as he joined online. Mohanlal spoke to Kamal Haasan and stated that he is in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming film. Mohanlal also added that Kamal Haasan's presence was important on the big day.

Kamal Haasan As The Host Of Bigg Boss

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the host of the Tamil version of the Bigg Boss and the first season was a huge success. The second season is all set to be aired on Star Vijay from June 17, 2018.

Bigg Boss In Malayalam

Meanwhile, the motion poster of Bigg Boss was recently released by Mohanlal through his official Facebook page. It was revealed that the show will commence on June 24, 2018. Meanwhile, a promo of Bigg Boss has also been released through the official Facebook page of Asianet.