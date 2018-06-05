 »   »   »  Mohanlal Did Make His Presence Felt At The Asianet Film Awards 2018!

Related Articles
The Asianet Film Awards 2018 was aired on the channel most recently and the event was attended by the big celebrities of the Malayalam film industry. Mammootty, Jayaram, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil etc., were among the big Mollywood celebs who attended the event.
But, Mohanlal's absence at the show did not go unnoticed. The actor has been a prominent presence in many of the Asianet Film Awards ceremonies from the past and in the previous year, Mohanlal had stunned one and all with his amazing on stage performance of the stunt scenes from Pulimurugan. This year he wasn't present for the big function as he was busy with the shoot of his upcoming film. At the same time, he did make his presence felton the show in a special way.
The Inauguration Of Bigg Boss
Kamal Haasan had also attended the big function, which was held at the Adlux Convention Centre. Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Jayaram and Asianet MD Madhavan graced the stage together. The official inauguration of the upcoming show Bigg Boss in Malayalam, was made on the special occasion.
Mohanlal's Presence
Meanwhile, Mohanlal too, made his presence felt in the occasions as he joined online. Mohanlal spoke to Kamal Haasan and stated that he is in the UK for the shoot of his upcoming film. Mohanlal also added that Kamal Haasan's presence was important on the big day.
Kamal Haasan As The Host Of Bigg Boss
Interestingly, Kamal Haasan is the host of the Tamil version of the Bigg Boss and the first season was a huge success. The second season is all set to be aired on Star Vijay from June 17, 2018.
Bigg Boss In Malayalam
Meanwhile, the motion poster of Bigg Boss was recently released by Mohanlal through his official Facebook page. It was revealed that the show will commence on June 24, 2018. Meanwhile, a promo of Bigg Boss has also been released through the official Facebook page of Asianet.
