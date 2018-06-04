English
Mohanlal & Director Siddique Will Team Up Yet Again!

    There are a good number of projects in the pipeline for Mohanlal and each one of them has huge expectation bestowed on it. Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding one such upcoming project of Mohanlal, which suggested that Mohanlal will soon be teaming up with director Siddique for an upcoming venture.

    The Malayalam film audiences have been eagerly waiting to know more about this upcoming big project. Now, according to a recent report by Times Of India, director Siddique has confirmed that the director will join hands with Mohanlal once again for a film and this upcoming movie will commence by the end of this year. Well, it seems like something really interesting is in the offing from the big team. Read on to know get more updates regarding this upcoming Mohanlal-Siddique movie.

    A Film With Action & Humour

    According to the report, the film-maker has stated that this upcoming film will be a big budget film, which will be filled with action and humour elements. Well, it seem like we can definitely expect a cracker of a film from the team.

    Rest Of The Cast

    The report also suggests that Siddique is yet to confirm the rest of the cast of the movie. The director has also added that only the basic storyline is in his mind and he is yet to begin the scripting of the movie.

    Mohanlal-Siddique Team's Previous Ventures..

    The Mohanlal starrer Vietnam Colony, which had hit the theatres in 1993, was directed by Siddique-Lal combo. The movie enjoys a cult fan following even now. Later, Mohanlal and Siddique had teamed up for the movie Ladies & Gentleman, which made it to the theatres in the year 2013.

    Siddiqu's Previous Venture In Malayalam

    Meanwhile, Siddique's previous venture in Malayalam was the Jayasurya starrer Fukri, which released in the year 2016. At the same time, the director's most recent work was Bhaskar Oru Rascal, the Tamil remake of the Mammootty starrer Bhaskar The Rascal. The Tamil version, featuring Arvind Swamy and Amala Paul in the lead roles, had made it to the theatres on May 17, 2018.

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
