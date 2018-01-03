 »   »   » Mohanlal To Do A Guest Role In This Upcoming Film?

Mohanlal is a busy man with some big and promising projects in his kitty. The actor is at present busy with the works of his upcoming film Odiyan, for which he underwent a special training and lost oodles of weight. Mohanlal's transformation for the film is the talk of the town, even now.

Meanwhile, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding an upcoming project, in which the actor will be seen playing a guest role. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming film Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, directed by Rejish Midhila.

Certain unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a guest role in this upcoming film. Interestingly, the title Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam has been adapted from the Mammootty-Mohanlal team's No.20 Madras Mail, directed by Joshiy. In the film Hitchcok Kanjikuzhi, the character played by Maniyanpillai Raju is a novelist and dreams to make one his novels titled as Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam into a film.

Well, the shoot of Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam is currently progressing in Ernakulam district. This upcoming film, features Dileesh Pothen and Amith Chakkalakkal in the lead roles. The script of the film has been penned by the director himself. The cinematography department of the film is being handled by Eldho Issac. Mejo Joseph has been roped in as the music director

Importantly, the first look poster of Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, which gained the attention of the audiences was released by Nivin Pauly, through his official Facebook page. Nothing much has been revealed about Mohanlal's character in the movie. Rumours are doing the rounds that the actor might reprise the role of Tony Kurishingal in this upcoming movie. Anyhow, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam also features actors like Nedumudi Venu, Shammi Thilakan, Sudhi Koppa etc., in important roles. Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie. The film is being produced under the banner of Take One entertainments.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will soon join the final schedule of shoot of Odiyan. Odiyan is expected to come out in the theatres during the first half of 2018 itself. After that, Mohanlal is expected to join Ajoy Varma's debut film in Malayalam, which is touted to be a thriller.