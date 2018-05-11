 »   »   » Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan Come Together For The Interesting Promo Of AMMA Mazhavil!

The AMMA Mazhavil show, held on May 06, 2018 at Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, was indeed a much celebrated affair and the audiences were more than happy to see their favourite stars sharing the same stage. Top stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayaram and others teamed up for some big programmes.

Now, the wait is on for the TV premiere of this big show. Meanwhile, a short promo of AMMA Mazhavil has hit the online circuits and it features none other than Mohanlal & Dulquer Salmaan in it.

Image Courtesy: Facebook

In the promo video, which was send out through the official Facebook page of Mazhavil Manorama, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan could be seen in the avatars of Genie and Aladdin respectively. It also features an interesting conversation between them, in which Aladdin asks the Genie about Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan. The promo has definitely struck the right chords and audiences are left excited after seeing both of the big stars coming together on screen for the first time.

Take a look at the teaser send out through the official Facebook page of Mazhavil Manorama.

Meanwhile, the AMMA Mazhavil show will be aired on May 19, 2018. Apart from the top stars of the Malayalam film industry, the show was also attended by Kollywood star Suriya.