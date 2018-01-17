 »   »   » IN PICS! When Mohanlal & Family Visited Mammootty's House!

The Malayalam film industry is indeed blessed to have got two superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal, who have always maintained their decades long friendship, still intact.

Not in every film industry we could see such a close bonding between their two of the most loved and followed superstars. In fact, Mammootty and Mohanlal have set some serious friendship goals, umpteen number of times. Whenever they come together, both on screen and off screen, it turns out to be a moment of celebration for all their fans.

Importantly, both their families also share a close relationship. Now, certain pictures are doing the rounds on social media, which were supposedly taken during a get-together of both the families of Mammootty and Mohanlal..