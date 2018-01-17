 »   »   » IN PICS! When Mohanlal & Family Visited Mammootty's House!

The Malayalam film industry is indeed blessed to have got two superstars like Mammootty and Mohanlal, who have always maintained their decades long friendship, still intact.
Not in every film industry we could see such a close bonding between their two of the most loved and followed superstars. In fact, Mammootty and Mohanlal have set some serious friendship goals, umpteen number of times. Whenever they come together, both on screen and off screen, it turns out to be a moment of celebration for all their fans.
Importantly, both their families also share a close relationship. Now, certain pictures are doing the rounds on social media, which were supposedly taken during a get-together of both the families of Mammootty and Mohanlal..
Mohanlal & Family In Mammootty's House
According to the reports, Mohanlal and family, including his wife Suchithra and son Pranav Mohanlal recently visited Mammootty's house in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. The photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.
Mohanlal In A New Look...
Well, in this picture, Mohanlal could be seen sporting a light beard and moustache. The actor will begin the year 2018 with his film with Ajoy Varma. It remains to be seen whether this will be the actor's look in this upcoming movie or not.
Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi...
Well, reports are doing the rounds that a preview show of Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi was held at Mammootty's house and both the families watched the movie together. Mammooty's house is equipped with a mini theatre, which is equipped with Qube broadcasting.