 »   »   » Mohanlal Fever Reaches The IPL 2018 As Well & Here Is How!

Mohanlal's fan base is phenomenal and celebrities from various fields have opened up about their respect and admiration for the hugely popular star of Malayalam cinema. His fame and popularity have often transcended the boundaries of the state.

Interestingly, Mohanlal fever has reached the IPL 2018 as well. Sachin Baby and Basil Thampi, two Keralites, are part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and a video featuring them along with West Indies player Carlos Brathwaite has been doing the rounds on social media, which has once again proven the huge popularity that Mohanlal enjoys.

In the video, Carlos Brathwaite, along with Basil Thampi and Sachin Baby, who are having a fun time in the swimming pool, could be heard singing the song Laletta La La La.. from the most recently released movie Mohanlal. Interestingly, all the three of them can also be seen striking the signature pose of Mohanlal in the video.

Needless to say, the video has already gone viral on Facebook. Meanwhile, the song Laletta, sung by Prarthana Indrajith is one of the most popular Malayalam songs of the year so far. The song, from the film Mohanlal, featuring Manju warrier and Indrajith in the lead roles has been set to tune by Tony Jose. The movie, which released druing the Vishu season has had a good run at the theatres so far.