 »   »   »  Mohanlal Grooves To The Tunes Of Iruvar In This Dance Practice Video!

We all know about the dancing prowess of Mohanlal. He is one such actor of Malayalam cinema, who grooves to the tunes with ease and perfection and the umpteen number of dance numbers that he has performed in movies, over the years, are a testimony of the fact. In fact, it has always been a joy to watch his dance whether it is on screen or on stage.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal who was in the UK recently for the shoot of his upcoming film with Ranjith, is back in Kochi. Meanwhile, there is a big gift for all the Keralites out in Australia as the actor will be next travelling to this country for the Mohanlal Star Nite, which will be held on June 9, 2018. The practice session for the show is moving at full swing and the audiences out there can expect yet another amazing dance performance from Mohanlal. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

The Practice Session Meanwhile, a dance practice video of Mohanlal has gone viral on social media. In the video, you could see Mohanlal performing to the tunes of the song 'Narumugaye..' from the film Iruvar, along with actress Swasika. A Semi Classical Dance Well, it seems like a fantastic semi-classical dance performance from Mohanlal, is in the offing for the audiences out there in Australia. The perfection that Mohanlal has shown with his amazing moves is exceptional and praises are pouring in for the actor. AMMA Mazhavil Show Most recently, Mohanlal had performed at the mega event AMMA Mazhavil as well. His dance performances were one among the major highlights of the big event, which was held a month ago in Trivandrum. The Singer In Mohanlal.. Meanwhile, a few other stills from the practice session of the Mohanlal star Nite, have also been doing the rounds on social media. Going by the stills, it has to be understood Mohanlal will also be singing a few songs in this upcoming mega event.