 »   »   » Mohanlal Has An Interesting Connection With Vikram's Sketch!

The Pongal releases are being hugely awaited by the Malayalam film audiences, as well. Some of the highly awaited Tamil movies will be gracing the Kerala theatres in this week and one among them is Vikram's upcoming film Sketch.

Vikram does enjoy a huge fan base in Kerala and the actor is all set to give them a big gift with Sketch. Reportedly, Mollywood's own Mohanlal has got an interesting connection with this upcoming film of Vikram.



Reportedly, Maxlab Entertainments, jointly owned by Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor has bagged the distribution rights of this much awaited Tamil movie. Antony Perumbavoor, recently took to Facebook to confirm that Vikram's Sketch will be brought to the theatres by Maxlab. This will be the first release of Maxlab in the year 2017.



It is not for the first time that Maxlab Entertainments is garnering the Kerala rights of a Tamil movie. In 2016, the banner had brought Dhanush's VIP 2 to the theatres. Before that, Maxlab Entertainments also garnered the rights of Rajinikanth's much awaited venture Kabali, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016.



According to the reports, Vikram's Sketch will get a big release in Kerala. The Tamil movie is expected to release in above 200 screens. Sketch will hit the theatres on January 12, 2017.



Well, with such a big release, Sketch is expected to garner a huge opening at the Kerala box office. Vikra,'s previous release Irumugan had hit the theatres in the year 2016 and the actor didn't have any release in the year 2017. So, all the fans of Vikram have been eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of Sketch.



Meanwhile, Suriya's Thaana Serndha Koottam will also join the Pongal race at the Kerala box office. Well, the ucpoming week definitely holds good prospects for these films at the Kerala box office.