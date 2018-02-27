 »   »   » Mayaanadhi: Mohanlal Is All Praises For The Movie!

Mayaanadhi, the film which was one among the Christmas releases of the year 2017 did emerge as a success at the box office. The film narrated a soulful romantic tale and earned the love of the audiences.

The movie, directed by Aashiq Abu went on to win the praises of celebrities as well. Now, none other than Mohanlal has praised this film, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.



Mohanlal, who recently watched the film, took to Facebook to write a few words about the movie. His Facebook post regarding Mayaanadhi was read as..



"I happened to see the movie #Mayanadhi a few days ago. Mayanadhi, in my opinion, is a wonderfully woven love story with realistic characters and situations. I loved the aesthetic treatment given to the movie as well. On this occasion of the 75th-day celebration of Mayanadhi, I would like to convey my appreciation to the entire cast and crew for their great effort in making a good film"



Well, this indeed is a big appreciation for team Mayaanadhi as it has come from one of the finest actors of the country.



Meanwhile, Mayaanadhi is nearing 75 days of run in the theatres and it continues its run in a couple of centres in Kerala. The film is also gearing up for a release in UAE/GCC regions. Mayaanadhi will grace the screens in UAE/GCC on March 01, 2018.

