 »   »   » PHOTOS! Mohanlal Is Back In The Army Uniform!

Mohanlal's new trimmed avatar has been the talking point of social media, since the month of December. The new pictures of Mohanlal, in his fab and fit new look has been ruling the social media since then.

As far as films are concerned, Mohanlal started off the year 2018 with the works of his upcoming film with Ajoy Varma, which has been titled as Neerali. The actor joined the sets of the movie in Mumbai and his new look for the film was much appreciated.

Meanwhile, the actor took a short break from the shoot and came down to Kannur recently. This time, Mohanlal got back to the army uniform in real life and the pictures have gone viral on Facebook. Keep scrolling down to know more..

Mohanlal In Army Uniform Mohanlal took to Facebook to post a few pictures which were taken during his recent visit to the Territorial Army Kannur Battalion. Mohanlal holds the rank of an honorary Lt. Colonel in the battalion. More Pictures.. Mohanlal also underwent a special army training in his recent visit at the 122 INF BN (TA) Madras, Kannur. For the uninitiated, Mohanlal was inducted in to the territorial army in the year 2009 with the rank of honorary Lt. Colonel. Volleyball Match.. Interestingly, a Volleyball Match between Territorial Army team and Press Club team was held in Kannur amidst tight security in connection with the journalist volleyball tournament held by the press club. Mohanlal represented the territorial army team and shined in the match and took his team to a big victory. Conferred With The D.Litt Meanwhile, Calicut University conferred the D.Litt on Mohanlal on a function, which was held in Kozhikode on Monday. The actor took to Facebook to share the moment of honour through his official Facebook page.

