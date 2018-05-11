 »   »   » Mohanlal Is Happy For Dulquer Salmaan & Keerthy Suresh!

As we all know, Mahanati has been receiving extremely good reviews upon its release, with the film bagging the tag of a classic. In fact, it is indeed a proud moment for the Keralites as well, since both Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh, have been receiving a whole lot of praises for their terrific performances in Mahanati.

Importantly, Mahanati has gained the attention of the celebrities out in Mollywood as well, and it is none other than Mohanlal who has expressed his happiness on the film being received so well.



Mohanlal, who is quite active on Twitter has sent out a tweet, in which he has shared his happiness on hearing good reviews for the film and its lead star cast, Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh. The actor has also assured that he will be watching the movie soon. Mohanlal's Twitter post is read as "Hearing great reviews about #Mahanati. Very happy for both My Dears from our extended family @KeerthyOfficial & @dulQuer. Will watch the movie soon!!"



Well, Mahanati is definitely going places and the film and both the stars are sure to reach newer heights. Meanwhile, the Tamil version of the film Nadigaiyar Thilagam has graced the screens in Kerala and the Malayalam film audiences have got the big chance to watch this masterpiece from the theatres.