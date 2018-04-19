 »   »   » Mohanlal Is Kabali Fame Sai Dhansika's Favourite Malayalam Actor!

Related Articles
It is more than understood that Mohanlal is one among the most talented actors in India. His contributions to the Malayalam cinema are exemplary and he along with Mammootty, has shouldered the indsutry for the past three decades.
Mohanlal's fan base is phenomenal and spread across regions. Many a time we have heard top celebrities of other film industries talking highly about the movies and the performances of Mohanlal. Such is the craze or the impact that Mohanlal has created over the years with his movies and performances.
Recently, a popular other language actress, Sai Dhansika, had opened up about her favourite actor in Malayalam. Read on to know more about the same..
Sai Dhansika About Mohanlal
It was popular Tamil actress Dhansika who opened up about her favourite Malayalam actor. It was in a recent interview with Mathrubhumi Club FM UAE that the much loved actress stated that her favourite actor in Malayalam is Mohanlal.
Her Favourite Malayalam Actress
In the interview, Sai Dhansika was also asked about her favourite actress in Malayalam and she chose to name Parvathy, who is quite well-known in Tamil as well.
Sai Dhansika
Well, Sai Dhansika is well-known for her role in the Rajinikanth starrer Kabali, which had fetched her lot of praises. She had played the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in this film, directed by Pa. Ranjith. Her other popular movies include Uru, Aravaan, Paradesi etc.
Sai Dhansika About Rajinikanth
In the interview, Sai Dhansika also opened up about working with Rajinikanth, the superstar of Indian cinema. She considers it a big blessing to have worked with an actor like him and also opened up that Rajinikanth's presence does bring a new energy to crew. He also added that his down-to-earth nature did amaze her a lot.
Sai Dhansika in Malayalam Movies
Well, Dhansika is not new to the Malayalam film industry as well. The actress did make her big debut in Mollywood with the film Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. She played the role of the leading lady in the segment World Of Shekhar. Her performance in the segment was well-appreciated by the critics and the audiences.
Sai Dhansika has a good number of projects in her kitty. Meanwhile, Malayalam film audiences are eagerly looking forward for her next project in Malayalam.
