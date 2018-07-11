 »   »   »  Mohanlal Is All Set To Take You For A Scintillating Ride With 4 Big Releases!

Neerali

Neerali will be the first on to grace the big screens and the movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres on July 13, 2018. The movie has been directed by Ajoy Varma and the film has a good vibe surrounding it. Well, the fans are eagerly waiting to catch this movie at the big screens.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

In the Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkualm Kochunni, Mohanlal essays a special role and that of Ithikkara Pakki. The trailer of the film was out recently and it had shown glimpses of Mohanlal's role in the film and left everyone in anticipation. Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres on August 18, 2018.

Drama

Drama is yet another film of Mohanlal in the making and it marks the comeback of Mohanlal-Ranjith team. The film is expected to be a fine comedy entertainer and earlier reports had suggested that the film would be an Onam release. Now, certain unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that Drama will be hitting the theatres during the first half of September.

Odiyan

Now here is the biggest one among the lot. Odiyan, the upcoming big venture of Mohanlal is on its way and the official confirmation regarding the release date was made recently. Reportedly, the film is gearing up to hit the marquee on October 11, 2018.