English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal Is All Set To Take You For A Scintillating Ride With 4 Big Releases!

Mohanlal Is All Set To Take You For A Scintillating Ride With 4 Big Releases!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    As you all know, the first half of 2018 didn't mark the arrival of any Mohanlal movies but, the much-loved actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to make it up with some big movies which are in the pipeline for a release this year. As many as 4 movies of Mohanlal are on the way and in all probabilities, these big movies of the star will be making their way to the big screens in the next 4 months. Well, the times ahead are sure to be exciting for all the fans of Mohanlal. Here we take you through the upcoming movies of Mohanlal and their expected time of release.

    Neerali

    Neerali will be the first on to grace the big screens and the movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres on July 13, 2018. The movie has been directed by Ajoy Varma and the film has a good vibe surrounding it. Well, the fans are eagerly waiting to catch this movie at the big screens.

    Kayamkulam Kochunni

    In the Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkualm Kochunni, Mohanlal essays a special role and that of Ithikkara Pakki. The trailer of the film was out recently and it had shown glimpses of Mohanlal's role in the film and left everyone in anticipation. Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres on August 18, 2018.

    Drama

    Drama is yet another film of Mohanlal in the making and it marks the comeback of Mohanlal-Ranjith team. The film is expected to be a fine comedy entertainer and earlier reports had suggested that the film would be an Onam release. Now, certain unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that Drama will be hitting the theatres during the first half of September.

    Odiyan

    Now here is the biggest one among the lot. Odiyan, the upcoming big venture of Mohanlal is on its way and the official confirmation regarding the release date was made recently. Reportedly, the film is gearing up to hit the marquee on October 11, 2018.

    For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment.
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed
    Read more about: mohanlal
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue