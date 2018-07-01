 »   »   »  Mohanlal Issues A Statement Regarding The Recent Controversies Surrounding AMMA!

Related Articles
The decision to reinstate Dileep to AMMA organization that was taken during the General Body Meeting of the organization held on June 24, 2018, in Kochi had received mixed reactions. Four members of the organization including the attacked actress, later stated that they are resigning from the organization. Following this, Dileep wrote a letter to AMMA thanking the organization but also mentioned that he won't rejoin the organization until his innocence is proved.'
Meanwhile, all eyes were on the responses of AMMA organization amidst these. Mohanlal had taken over as the new President of AMMA on June 24, 2018. Post all the negative reactions on these issues, Mohanlal has now come up with a statement, which has been sent through his official Facebook page and AMMA's page as well. Keep scrolling down to know more.
The Unanimous Opinion
In his statement, it has been mentioned that during the General Body Meeting held on June 24, 2018, there was a unanimous opinion from the members of AMMA to freeze the decision to expel Dileep from AMMA. The organization just followed its democratic nature by abiding the opinion of the majority and it didn't have any vested interest on the same.
With Their Dear Sister
In the note, the actor has written that when they got to know about the brutal attack on their dear sister, the members of AMMA were the first to accept the pain and voice their sincere support. The organization has always been with their dear sister who bore the pain with great fortitude ever since then and will continue to remain so.
Activities Of AMMA
He has added that AMMA is an organization of 485 members in which more than the half of the members are not financially sound and the organization does provide financial assistance to such members. He also wrote that the important decision regarding building a house for the family members of late actor Ajith, was taken during the meeting. He asserted that AMMA hasn't tried to gain applauses by publicising such actions. He also mentioned that is inhumane to brand such an organization as misogynist and mafia.
Accepting The Criticisms
He has written that the decision regarding Dileep's membership has not been conveyed to the actor himself, and the media started to use it as a weapon against AMMA even before that. Many of the respected personalities came out against them before knowing the truth. Regarding the resignation of the members, it has been written that new leadership group is ready to consider their emotions behind their decision and also affirmed that the corrections that are needed will be made from both the sides. He has also mentioned the importance of unity among the members of the organization and asked to avoid those who are conspiring to break the organization.
Here is the Facebook post of Mohanlal regarding the same..
