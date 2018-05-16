 »   »   » Mohanlal & Jayaraj Were Supposed To Do A Film Together, But This Happened!

Related Articles
It is indeed a big dream of any film-maker to work with a magical actor like Mohanlal. Many film-makers and actors have often spoken about their wishes to work with Mohanlal.
On the other hand, director Jayaraj is one such craftsman who is well-known for his versatility. He is one of those rare film-makers who have tried and tested movies of various genres. His films have garnered praises at the award circuits and the Best Director trophy that he won most recently at the national Level, underlines that fact.
Well, a film from Mohanlal and Jayaraj team have been in the wishlist of most of the Malayalam film audiences. According to report by Mathrubhumi, it was in an interview given to a private television channel that Jayaraj opened up about the instance when they were supposed to work for a film together. He stated that he is sure that a memorable Malayalam film will be born if both of them work together but the chances for the same are less.
Mohanlal-Jayaraj Movie
Reportedy, the film-maker revealed that after Desadanam, the film which had hit the theatres in 1996, Mohanlal's production company had come up with an offer for him. Jayaraj was planning to do a film, with the backdrop of a rain, with Mohanlal.
When The Film Was Dropped..
Jayaraj also added that even the song recording of the film was completed. But, because of a mistake from his part due to certain events in his life, he decided not to do the project. Jayaraj also added that Mohanlal might have been disappointed with that and later, despite approaching the actor many a time, he didn't accept any of his scripts.
Mohanlal's Response..
Jayaraj stated that Mohanlal was on a family trip back then and the team had even decided the costumes and shooting locations of the movie. Mohanlal cancelled the tour and came back for the purpose of shoot and it was after his return that the actor got to know about the film being cancelled. Jayaraj admitted that it was his own mistake. According to Jayaraj, upon the cancellation of the project, Mohanlal said to him that he could have informed this in prior.
Kunjali Marakkar..
Jayaraj also mentioned that he had given the script of Kunjali Marakkar to Mohanlal and he had kept the script for three years. Later, he also approached the actor for Veeram but Mohanlal asked him whether all these would be practical. Later, Veeram was done by actor Kunal Kapoor and the film had hit the theatres in 2017.
